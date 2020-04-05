|
|
) Millie Riposo, 78, went home to be with Jesus on April 1, 2020 after an unexpected recurrence of cancer. She was born March 5, 1942 in Sutton, WV to the late Wilbur and Alta Knight. Millie was a dedicated and loving wife, mother and sister. She loved opening her heart and home to others and did so in countless ways. Throughout her adult life, she held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with those who surrounded her. She was an active member of Suffield Fellowship Church. Millie is survived by her husband of 57 years, Tony; children, David (Magnolia), Kimberly (Kevin), Mary (Andrew) and Paul (Monica); grandchildren, Carmela, Amanda, Evan, Andrew and Emerson, Trajan, Tiara and Toni; siblings, Edie, Glenda, Roscoe, Ronald, Charles and Olen; as well as many extended family members. Due to the current pandemic a private family interment will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery and a celebration of a life well lived will take place at a later date. Please keep the entire Riposo family in your thoughts during this difficult time by sharing a message or memory on our website at www.schermesserfh.com. "There are many virtuous and capable women in the world, but you surpass them all!" Prov. 31:29 SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 5, 2020