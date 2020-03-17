|
) Mildred E. Shaffer, 88, of Streetsboro, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Stow Glen Nursing Home. She was born September 24, 1931 in Uniontown, PA to Alva and Minnesota (Jenkins) Conaway. Mildred was a member of the Streetsboro Church of God and worked as a clerk and manager for Ben Franklin. Survivors include her children, Evelyn (Jim) Leach, Carl (Doreen) Shaffer, Jr., David Shaffer and Bruce (Kim) Shaffer; 13 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren; and siblings, Opal McCardle, Linda Naust, Beatrice Kozy, Belva Hanon, Elizabeth Isler, Blaine Conaway and Jim Conaway. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Carl; daughter, Lois Hart and six siblings. Due to current virus concerns, private family calling hours and services will be held but a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Services entrusted to Shorts Spicer Crislip Funeral Home Streets-boro Chapel. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Streetsboro. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials to the , 70 West Streetsboro Street, Suite 201, Hudson, OH 44236.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 17, 2020