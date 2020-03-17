Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shorts Spicer Crislip Funeral Homes
9781 Page Road
Streetsboro, OH 44241
(330) 626-4966

Mildred E. Shaffer


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mildred E. Shaffer Obituary
) Mildred E. Shaffer, 88, of Streetsboro, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Stow Glen Nursing Home. She was born September 24, 1931 in Uniontown, PA to Alva and Minnesota (Jenkins) Conaway. Mildred was a member of the Streetsboro Church of God and worked as a clerk and manager for Ben Franklin. Survivors include her children, Evelyn (Jim) Leach, Carl (Doreen) Shaffer, Jr., David Shaffer and Bruce (Kim) Shaffer; 13 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren; and siblings, Opal McCardle, Linda Naust, Beatrice Kozy, Belva Hanon, Elizabeth Isler, Blaine Conaway and Jim Conaway. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Carl; daughter, Lois Hart and six siblings. Due to current virus concerns, private family calling hours and services will be held but a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Services entrusted to Shorts Spicer Crislip Funeral Home Streets-boro Chapel. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Streetsboro. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials to the , 70 West Streetsboro Street, Suite 201, Hudson, OH 44236.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mildred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -