Mildred E. Williams, 100, passed away peacefully May 1, 2020. She is once again united with her husband of 60 years, Maurice "Mo" Williams; daughters, Janice Blue and Rebecca Lewis, and granddaughter, Casey Fincham. She will be dearly missed by her children, Tom Williams of Florida, Jeff (Judy) Lewis of Norton, and son-in-law, Donald Blue of Texas; grandchildren, Jason Lewis, Jamie (Amy) Lewis, Julie (Jim) Baer, Chelsea (Dave) Kearns, Lauren Blue, Johnathon (Courtney) Williams, and Kristen (Ron) Mulheman; 12 great-grandchildren, and many other friends and extended family members. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mildred's honor to the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank at https://www.akroncantonfoodbank.org/tribute-memorial-gifts. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 10, 2020.