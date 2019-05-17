Mildred Eleanor Justice



Mildred Eleanor Justice, 84, of Arnoldsburg, WV, went to be with the Lord Monday, May 13, 2019, in her home following a long illness.



She was born November 10, 1934 in Millstone, WV, a daughter of the late Willard and Louie Offutt Garrett. She has owned the Y Restaurant in Arnoldsburg for the last 28 years following her retirement from Montgomery Wards in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.



She is survived by husband, Francis Justice; one son, Mike (Wanda) Jarvis of New Matamoras, Ohio; three daughters, Patricia (Clarence) Deweese of Orma, WV, Sharon (Randy) Postalwait of Millstone, WV, and Vonda Laughlin of Millstone, WV; one brother, Cleston (Kay) Garrett of Arnoldsburg, WV; three sisters, Arlena (Jim) Gray of Akron, Ohio, Maudie (William) Pfamatter of Remington, VA, and Wilma Mowery of Creston, WV; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sister, Phyllis Garrett; brothers Robert and Hurthel Garrett, and son-in-law, David A. Laughlin.



A funeral service will be held Friday, May 17, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., in Arnoldsburg, WV with Rev. Shelly Mace officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Sand Ridge Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com.