Mildred Fetters, 89, went home to be with the Lord on March 5, 2019 after a brief illness. A resident of Kent, she was born in Canton on January 8, 1930. Mildred was an avid Cavs, Browns and Indians fan. She was a stay-at-home mom, a realtor in the Kent area for many years and a longtime member of The Chapel in Green.



She was preceded in death by her husband, William, and siblings, Earl, Jean and Bill. She is survived by her children, Melissa, Mike (Terri), Mark (Barbara), Gary (Diane); 9 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Betty; and many nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be from 10:00-11:30am on Saturday, March 9 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Funeral service at 11:30am. Rev. Cole Tawney officiating. Interment at Greenwood Cemetery, Mogadore to follow. The family would like to thank Summa Hospice for the care she received. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 7, 2019