HUDSON -- Mildred "Millie" H. Bulman, 92, died August 13, 2020. Born in Boston, MA, the daughter of George and Rose (Bauer) Legner, Millie graduated from Emmanuel College in Boston, was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, Holy Family Bridge Club, Silver Lake Grandmothers Club, and Stow Womens Club. Active in the Summit County Democratic Party, she served as an election worker for many years. Millie was an avid bridge player, enjoyed square dancing, knitting, tennis, and cooking. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Cornelius "Neil" Bulman; daughters, Margaret Gasper and Kathleen Lewis; and brother and sister-in-law, George and Virginia Legner, she is survived by three daughters, Mary Bulman-Griggs (Joseph Griggs), Millie (Bart) Johnson, and Elizabeth (Jerry) O'Mara; three sons, Cornelius, Jr. (Francie), Joseph (Gretchen), and Francis (Tammy); 19 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and sons-in-law, Joseph Gasper and Robert Lewis. Calling hours are Sunday, August 23 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Redmon Funeral Home in Stow. Mass of Christian Burial is Monday, 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church. Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church, 3179 Kent Road, Stow, Ohio 44224. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)