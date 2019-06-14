Home

Cox McNulty Funeral Home
222 Norton Avenue
Barberton, OH 44203
330-745-3311
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Grace Church
3970 S. Cleveland-Massillon Road
Norton, OH
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
3:00 PM
Grace Church
3970 S. Cleveland-Massillon Road
Norton, OH
Mildred J. Garren

Mildred J. Garren Obituary
Mildred J. Garren (Krunich)

Mildred J. Garren (nee: Krunich), age 89, passed away June 11, 2019.

Preceded in death by her husband, Roy, and son, Dale, Mildred is survived by her daughter, Cathy (Don Jr.) O'Brien; daughter-in-law, Vickie Garren; five grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; sister, Catherine Durieux; sister-in-law, Mary Krunich; and many other extended family and friends.

The family would like to thank Dr. Stokes of Norton Family Practice and the caregivers at Pleasant Pointe Assisted Living who made Mildred's residency so enjoyable.

Memorial Services will be held SATURDAY, June 15, 2019, 3:00 p.m. at Grace Church, 3970 S. Cleveland-Massillon Road, Norton, Ohio. The family will receive friends, one hour prior to the service from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the church.

Memorial donations may be made to Grace Church in Mildred's memory. Arrangements by: Cox-McNulty Funeral Home -- BARBERTON, (330) 745-3311.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 14, 2019
