Mildred Joan Poole
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
) August 10, 1924 April 23, 2020 One of earth's gentlest souls, Millie Poole, 95, of Akron passed away April 23, 2020 at Akron General Hospital, after a short illness. Millie was born August 10, 1924 in Akron, Ohio to the late Bazyl and Veronica Sophie (Glusach) Przenicny. She was an Akron native and graduated from West High School in 1922, the same school her three boys had as a Junior High experience in the 60's and 70's. In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Harold; her oldest son, Donald; her brothers, Felix and John Preston; and her sisters, Mary Sarpolis and Celia Kupris. She is survived by her brothers, Michael Preston of Greenfield, Wisconsin and Pete (Mary Ann) Preston of Port St. Lucie, Florida; her sisters-in-law, Maxine Motz of Palm Harbor, Fl and Phyllis Poole of Tallmadge; her daughter-in-law, Debra Poole of Indianapolis; sons, Dave (Katy) Poole of St. Petersburg and Mark Poole of Akron; granddaughters, Alicia (Bob) Reifinger of Tallahassee and Elizabeth (Quinn) Barney of Indianapolis; grandson, Ryan Poole of St. Petersburg; great-granddaughter, Isla Rhys Reifinger of Tallahassee and several nieces and nephews. Millie worked for General Tire during and after WWII and as a sales clerk for Polsky's, during its entire duration at Summit Mall and at Oneil's and Macy's. She was a parishioner of St. Sebastian. She enjoyed gardening and always had a beautiful backyard full of flowering plants. She also was an avid hiker, having completed the first 53 years of the Metropolitan Hiking Spree and for most of her golden years took daily neighborhood walks of several miles. The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to all of the doctors, nurses and staff at Akron General Hospital and Bath Creek Nursing Home for their loving care and comfort during her final weeks, especially during these difficult times. A private interment will take place in the near future at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, alongside her husband.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Interment
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sommerville Funeral Home
1695 Diagonal Rd
Akron, OH 44320
330-836-2725
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved