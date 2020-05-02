) August 10, 1924 April 23, 2020 One of earth's gentlest souls, Millie Poole, 95, of Akron passed away April 23, 2020 at Akron General Hospital, after a short illness. Millie was born August 10, 1924 in Akron, Ohio to the late Bazyl and Veronica Sophie (Glusach) Przenicny. She was an Akron native and graduated from West High School in 1922, the same school her three boys had as a Junior High experience in the 60's and 70's. In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Harold; her oldest son, Donald; her brothers, Felix and John Preston; and her sisters, Mary Sarpolis and Celia Kupris. She is survived by her brothers, Michael Preston of Greenfield, Wisconsin and Pete (Mary Ann) Preston of Port St. Lucie, Florida; her sisters-in-law, Maxine Motz of Palm Harbor, Fl and Phyllis Poole of Tallmadge; her daughter-in-law, Debra Poole of Indianapolis; sons, Dave (Katy) Poole of St. Petersburg and Mark Poole of Akron; granddaughters, Alicia (Bob) Reifinger of Tallahassee and Elizabeth (Quinn) Barney of Indianapolis; grandson, Ryan Poole of St. Petersburg; great-granddaughter, Isla Rhys Reifinger of Tallahassee and several nieces and nephews. Millie worked for General Tire during and after WWII and as a sales clerk for Polsky's, during its entire duration at Summit Mall and at Oneil's and Macy's. She was a parishioner of St. Sebastian. She enjoyed gardening and always had a beautiful backyard full of flowering plants. She also was an avid hiker, having completed the first 53 years of the Metropolitan Hiking Spree and for most of her golden years took daily neighborhood walks of several miles. The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to all of the doctors, nurses and staff at Akron General Hospital and Bath Creek Nursing Home for their loving care and comfort during her final weeks, especially during these difficult times. A private interment will take place in the near future at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, alongside her husband.







