Mildred L. Mungo
1943 - 2020
) Mildred L. Mungo, 77, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at home after a courageous battle with cancer. Millie was born in Akron on January 1, 1943 to the late James and Henrietta Kenna, she was a lifelong area resident. Loved and cherished by many for her happy attitude, kind heart and smile. Millie lived her life with love and accepted others as they were. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She always looked forward to and enjoyed her Friday nights with the neighborhood "CBA" girls. Millie was an avid sports fan who could always be seen cheering on one of her favorite Cleveland sports teams. In addition to her parents; Millie was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Frank; son, James Mungo and five siblings. She is survived by her children, Mark (Donna), Missy (Craig), Mike (Julie) and Matthew Mungo; grandchildren, Riley Mungo, Tyler and Jacob Lisy, Hanna, Emily and Max Mungo, and Colin Mungo; siblings, William (Delores) Kenna, Robert (Janice) Kenna, Rose (Ron) Johnson and Joan Edwards; sister-in-law, Marlene (Bernie) Schaber; numerous loved nieces, nephews, relatives and dear friends. Please join the family on Tuesday, August 18 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Homes, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S Main St. in Akron, where a memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Masks and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society at https://donate3.cancer.org




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Service
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
AUG
18
Memorial service
07:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
August 17, 2020
My deepest condolences to the entire family. May the love of those around you help you through the days ahead.
Jennifer Sovocool (Lautenschlager)
Friend
August 16, 2020
She was a beautiful lady in and out. I am going to miss her so much. Still in shock . God Rest your soul Aunt Millie ✝
Nicole Kenna
Family
