Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Coleman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred M. Coleman


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mildred M. Coleman Obituary
Mildred M.

Coleman

TOGETHER AGAIN

Mildred M. Coleman (nee Hartley), 80, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019.

Mildred was born in Washington, PA on July 19, 1938 and came to the Akron area as a young girl. She graduated from Barberton High School and worked in the office at Sully's Tool Rental.

Mildred enjoyed traveling to the various casinos and was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church. She loved making friends and never met an enemy.

Mildred was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; daughters, Dariannue Haag and Connie Phillips; and granddaughter, Tiffany Gizzi. She will be deeply missed by her son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Stacy Haag and their children Justin and Amanda; nephew, Roger (Dawn) Hartley; and extended family Kim and Mike McCarthy and their daughters Megan and Mackenzie.

The family is grateful to the staff and residents at Green Village Nursing home for the kindness and compassion Mildred received during her time there.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, May 28 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Homes, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St. in Akron. Funeral services will be celebrated 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at www.cff.org or the National Breast Cancer Foundation at nationalbreastcancer.org.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from May 23 to May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now