Mildred M. Coleman (nee Hartley), 80, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019.



Mildred was born in Washington, PA on July 19, 1938 and came to the Akron area as a young girl. She graduated from Barberton High School and worked in the office at Sully's Tool Rental.



Mildred enjoyed traveling to the various casinos and was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church. She loved making friends and never met an enemy.



Mildred was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; daughters, Dariannue Haag and Connie Phillips; and granddaughter, Tiffany Gizzi. She will be deeply missed by her son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Stacy Haag and their children Justin and Amanda; nephew, Roger (Dawn) Hartley; and extended family Kim and Mike McCarthy and their daughters Megan and Mackenzie.



The family is grateful to the staff and residents at Green Village Nursing home for the kindness and compassion Mildred received during her time there.



The family will receive friends Tuesday, May 28 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Homes, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St. in Akron. Funeral services will be celebrated 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at www.cff.org or the National Breast Cancer Foundation at nationalbreastcancer.org. Published in Akron Beacon Journal from May 23 to May 26, 2019