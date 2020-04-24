Home

Mildred M. Neal, age 77, went home to be with the Lord on April 22, 2020. She was born April 19, 1943 in Albany, KY to the late Vernon and Lorene Gunter. Mildred loved her grandkids and thought the world of them. She enjoyed crossword puzzles in her free time. Preceded in death by husband, Bill Neal; son, Donald "Earl" Neal; sisters, Judy Smith and Phyllis Chaffin; and brother, Vernon "Junior" Gunter; she is survived by son, Ricky Neal; daughter, Tina (Joe) Zupancic; grandchildren, David (Ashley) Evans, Jina (Jamie) Zupancic and Andy McCaskill; eight great-grandchildren, Maddi, Kasen, Aria, Aubrianna, Ava, Kenna, Raelynn and Kenzley; and many extended family members. Private services have taken place for the family. Interment followed at Lakewood Cemetery in Akron.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 24, 2020
