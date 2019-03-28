Mildred "Middy" Marie (Dobbins) Robinson



Mildred "Middy" Marie (Dobbins) Robinson, 91, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, March 24, 2019. She was born on June 24, 1927, grew up and went to school in Ellet (Akron) Ohio. Middy was a loving wife to Ralph Robinson for 70 years and sweetheart for 76 years. Together they raised five children, Jerry (Charlotte) Robinson, Peggy (Gary) Perdue, Bruce (Joyce) Robinson, Jim (Tammie) Robinson and Carol Cusack. She was an awesome grandma to 11 and great-grandma to 13.



Middy served faithfully in her church Ellet Grace Brethren for many years. She was a servant at heart, cooking and cleaning for others, serving on various committees, teaching Sunday School, mentoring young girls, working at VBS, and singing in the choir just to list a few. Her passion was her Lord and her family.



Those who went on before her were her parents; seven brothers and sisters; one granddaughter and a great-grandson.



There will be a Celebration of Life at 6 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019 at Marysville Grace Brethren Church, 17240 Amrine-Wood Marysville, OH 43040. In lieu of flowers, money can be donated to Encompass World Partners (Brethren International Missions) 5938 Buford Hwy., Suite 216, Atlanta, GA 30340 or Loving Care Hospice and Homecare, 779 London Ave., Marysville, OH 43040. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary