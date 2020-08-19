1/1
Mildred May Randolph
1924 - 2020
WADSWORTH -- Mildred May Randolph, 95, went home to be with the Lord on July 11, 2020. A lifelong resident of Wadsworth, Mildred was born to the late Lloyd and Ruth Bowman on September 23, 1924. Mildred was an avid reader and enjoyed playing Euchre. She loved listening to the choir at the Apostolic Home. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Randolph; son, Tex Randolph; daughter, Pamela Lawson; grandsons, Timothy Randolph and Mathew Randolph. She is survived by her granddaughter, Kelly, nee Slaybaugh, (Mike) Watts; grandsons, Bart (Becky) Randolph, Rex (Holly) Randolph, and many great grandchildren. The family will accept friends and family August 22, 2020 at 454 Summit St., Wadsworth, Ohio from 1 to 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Rittman Apostolic Christian Home. Hilliard-Rospert 330-334-1501 www.HilliardRospert.com



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Calling hours
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
(330) 334-1501
August 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
