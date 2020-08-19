WADSWORTH -- Mildred May Randolph, 95, went home to be with the Lord on July 11, 2020. A lifelong resident of Wadsworth, Mildred was born to the late Lloyd and Ruth Bowman on September 23, 1924. Mildred was an avid reader and enjoyed playing Euchre. She loved listening to the choir at the Apostolic Home. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Randolph; son, Tex Randolph; daughter, Pamela Lawson; grandsons, Timothy Randolph and Mathew Randolph. She is survived by her granddaughter, Kelly, nee Slaybaugh, (Mike) Watts; grandsons, Bart (Becky) Randolph, Rex (Holly) Randolph, and many great grandchildren. The family will accept friends and family August 22, 2020 at 454 Summit St., Wadsworth, Ohio from 1 to 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Rittman Apostolic Christian Home. Hilliard-Rospert 330-334-1501 www.HilliardRospert.com