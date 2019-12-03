Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Wilkinson Funeral Home
1158 S. Arlington St.
Akron, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Simon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred N. Simon


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mildred N. Simon Obituary
Mildred N. Simon, 97, passed away peacefully at home on November 28, 2019. Born February 11, 1922 in Akron, she was the eldest of three, born to Mordis and Louella Thomas. Mildred was a tireless worker who retired from BF Goodrich with over 30 years of service. She was a people pleaser and mom to all who knew her. She was preceded in death by three sons, Lewis, Ramond and David and one grandson, Antonio Gibson. She is survived by daughter, Linda Simon; grandchildren, Sir James McCormick, Tia Fitch, Terrence Fitch; and a host of other great-grandchildren, family and friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 11-1 p.m. at Wilkinson Funeral Home, 1158 S. Arlington St., Akron, OH 44306. Followed by a graveside service at Mount Peace Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mildred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -