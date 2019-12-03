|
|
Mildred N. Simon, 97, passed away peacefully at home on November 28, 2019. Born February 11, 1922 in Akron, she was the eldest of three, born to Mordis and Louella Thomas. Mildred was a tireless worker who retired from BF Goodrich with over 30 years of service. She was a people pleaser and mom to all who knew her. She was preceded in death by three sons, Lewis, Ramond and David and one grandson, Antonio Gibson. She is survived by daughter, Linda Simon; grandchildren, Sir James McCormick, Tia Fitch, Terrence Fitch; and a host of other great-grandchildren, family and friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 11-1 p.m. at Wilkinson Funeral Home, 1158 S. Arlington St., Akron, OH 44306. Followed by a graveside service at Mount Peace Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 3, 2019