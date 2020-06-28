Mildred P. Kattan, 90, of Copley, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Born in New York, Mildred moved to California where she met and married Arthur, her husband of almost 64 years. The family moved to Akron in 1969. Mildred and Arthur enjoyed spending winters in Hawaii, gardening and entertaining visitors to "their island." She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur and daughter, Ellen Butorac. Mildred is survived by her children, David (Susan), Diane Swinehart and son-in-law Tom; grandchildren, Justin (Tricia), Lindsay, Kevin and Scotty; great-grandchildren, Brady and Allie. A private service will be held on Tuesday, June 30th at 10 a.m. at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. The family suggests donations to be made to the charity of your choice.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 28, 2020.