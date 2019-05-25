Mildred P Stuart



CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Mildred P. Stuart, 87, passed away on May 19, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband, Fred R. Stuart, she is survived by daughter, Donna Lushch; son, Randy (Linda); grandson, Shane; brothers, Eugene (Evie) Foster and James Foster; many nieces, nephews and cousins.



Mildred lived in Cuyahoga Falls and worked for many years with 3G Corp., Massey Ferguson and GE. In the last 20 years, she worked as a CNA caregiver and loved helping people, until her retirement in 2016. In her spare time, she enjoyed dancing and playing cards with her friends. She will be missed by many.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to her good friend, Nell Anderson and neighbor, Pat DeLuca.



Pastor Jim Case will conduct service Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 6 p.m. at Redmon Funeral Home, where friends may call from 3 p.m. until service time. Memorials may be made to the Happy Trails Farm Animal Sanctuary, 5623 New Milford Rd., Ravenna, OH 44266 or Crossroads Hospice, 1742 Georgetown Rd., Hudson, OH 44236.



(REDMON, STOW 330-688-6631) Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 25, 2019