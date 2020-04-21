|
'Together Again' Mildred Pearl Crihfield, 78, of Lakemore, Ohio, was welcomed to her eternal home April 18, 2020. She is now with her loving husband, Herman, as they walk together hand in hand. She was born September 1, 1941 in Statts Mill, West Virginia to the late William and Annie Fields Fisher. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by granddaughter, Jennifer Crihfield. Timeless memories will remain in the hearts of those who survive: daughter, Betha (Jacob) Roberts of Lakemore; sons, Joseph (Hope) Crihfield of Akron, Robert (Stacy) Crihfield of Stow; Fred Crihfield of Lakemore; grandchildren, Sonya, Sarah, Brandon, James, Shelby, and Chelsea; several great-grandchildren; and sisters, Ethel, Shirley, and Bessie. Mildred was devoted to her family and enjoyed being a homemaker, impacting her family that home is where real life happens and families thrive. Her loving hands, taking tender care of her family, also enjoyed making the best biscuits and chocolate pudding there was. She enjoyed flowers, gardening, and canning. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 23, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, 13151 Cleveland Avenue, Uniontown. The service for Mildred will be conducted at Siniaville Church in Statts Mill, West Virginia on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor David Fields, officiating. Interment will follow at Siniaville Church Cemetery. Those wishing to share their prayers, memories, and condolences, please visit: heckerpatronfuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 21, 2020