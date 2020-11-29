1/1
Mildred Underwood
1947 - 2020
Mildred "Millie" Underwood, 73, of Akron passed away Nov. 20, 2020 at home after a long bout with liver disease. She was born March 14, 1947 in Solo, Missouri. On April 30, 1978, she married James Underwood. Together they shared 38 years of marriage. Millie worked as a seamstress for over 30 years. She loved gardening, reading, and spending time with family. She was preceded in death by husband, James Underwood Sr.; son, James Underwood Jr. and sister, Marjorie Horner. She is survived by daughter, Kellie Carpenter (Jack) of Akron; grand-kids, Patience, Ben, and Abbie; brothers, Russ and Will of Arkansas; and many nieces and. nephews. Services entrusted to Adams-Mason, 330-535-9186. http://mildred-elizabeth-Underwood.forevermissed.com



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
November 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
