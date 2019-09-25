Home

Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Demetrius Serbian Orthodox Church,
3106 Ridgewood Rd.
Copley, OH
Milena Brdarski Obituary
Milena Brdarski Milena Brdarski, 67, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019 at her home with her family by her side. Milena was born May 23, 1952 to Slobodan and Radojka (Jovicic) Samardzic in Maricka, Bosnia-Herzegovina. She spent the early part of her life in Belgrade, Serbia, where she met her husband and had her two girls. She came to the United States in the autumn of 1991 and has been a long time resident of Copley, Ohio. She was employed by Sterling Jewelers and was a member of St. Demetrius Serbian Orthodox Church. Milena is survived by her husband Zoran; daughters Marija (Jack Brough) Brdarski and Jelena (Sean Seggerson) Brdarski. She was blessed to be here for the birth of her granddaughter Mila Brdarski Seggerson. She is also survived by her father Slobodon and brothers Mirko Predojevic and Misa Samardzic. The family will receive friends Friday, September 27, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8pm at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St. Akron OH where a Parastas service will be held at 7:00pm. Funeral Services will take place Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Demetrius Serbian Orthodox Church, 3106 Ridgewood Rd., Copley OH 44321. Interment Copley Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 25, 2019
