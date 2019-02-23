Milenko Zokic



Milenko Zokic, 57, passed away February 20, 2019. He was born January 28, 1962 in Yugoslavia to Ruzica and the late Bosko Zokic. Milenko worked diligently at Parasson's for five years and Belgrade Garden for many years. When Milenko was not at work, he devoted most his time to his loving wife, kids, and granddaughter which he adored. He will always be known for his strength, and the pride he had for his family.



Besides his mother, Milenko is survived by his wife of 32 years, Dobrila; son, Bosko; daughters, Smilja (Chris) Andears and Biljana (Harrison) Dennis; granddaughter, Ava Grace; brother, Dusko (Dragica) Zokic; as well as a niece, nephew, and other family and friends.



Funeral service will be held at NOON on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR619), Akron, Ohio 44319. Family and friends may call on Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. with a Parastas service taking place at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Lakewood Cemetery following the service on Tuesday. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com.



(330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary