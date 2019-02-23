Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 899-9107
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Milenko Zokic
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Milenko Zokic


1962 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Milenko Zokic Obituary
Milenko Zokic

Milenko Zokic, 57, passed away February 20, 2019. He was born January 28, 1962 in Yugoslavia to Ruzica and the late Bosko Zokic. Milenko worked diligently at Parasson's for five years and Belgrade Garden for many years. When Milenko was not at work, he devoted most his time to his loving wife, kids, and granddaughter which he adored. He will always be known for his strength, and the pride he had for his family.

Besides his mother, Milenko is survived by his wife of 32 years, Dobrila; son, Bosko; daughters, Smilja (Chris) Andears and Biljana (Harrison) Dennis; granddaughter, Ava Grace; brother, Dusko (Dragica) Zokic; as well as a niece, nephew, and other family and friends.

Funeral service will be held at NOON on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR619), Akron, Ohio 44319. Family and friends may call on Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. with a Parastas service taking place at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Lakewood Cemetery following the service on Tuesday. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com.

SCHERMESSER

(330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now