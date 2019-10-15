Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
9:30 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
106 E. Howe Rd
Tallmadge, OH
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints,
Resources
More Obituaries for Miles Hardesty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Miles Gwyllum Hardesty

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Miles Gwyllum Hardesty Obituary
Miles Gwyllum Hardesty, 60, passed away suddenly on Oct 12th, 2019. Born on Sept 30, 1959, Miles is survived by his wife, Sherrie; children, Kristen (Toby) and Justin (Jordan); grandchild Wynter, and many other family and friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 17 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer, Akron Chapel, 131 N. Canton Rd. Akron, OH 44305. A celebration of Miles' life will take place on Friday October 18, with visitation an hour prior to the 10:30 a.m. service at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 106 E. Howe Rd, Tallmadge, OH 44278. A luncheon will follow the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, his family is requesting that donations be made to Great Trail Council Friends of Scouting, 4500 Hudson Dr., Stow, OH 44224 (Memo line: In Memory of Miles Hardesty). For those that are a part of Miles's scouting family, his family asks that you wear full field uniform.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Miles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now