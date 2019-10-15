|
Miles Gwyllum Hardesty, 60, passed away suddenly on Oct 12th, 2019. Born on Sept 30, 1959, Miles is survived by his wife, Sherrie; children, Kristen (Toby) and Justin (Jordan); grandchild Wynter, and many other family and friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 17 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer, Akron Chapel, 131 N. Canton Rd. Akron, OH 44305. A celebration of Miles' life will take place on Friday October 18, with visitation an hour prior to the 10:30 a.m. service at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 106 E. Howe Rd, Tallmadge, OH 44278. A luncheon will follow the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, his family is requesting that donations be made to Great Trail Council Friends of Scouting, 4500 Hudson Dr., Stow, OH 44224 (Memo line: In Memory of Miles Hardesty). For those that are a part of Miles's scouting family, his family asks that you wear full field uniform.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 15, 2019