|
|
Milford E. "Gene" Starling, 81, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019. He was born on August 26, 1938 in Corning, Ohio to the late Clarence and Fauntelle Starling. A resident of Norton for most of his life, he was a U.S. Army veteran. Gene retired from the U.S. Postal Service as a mail carrier. Preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Verna Jane Starling; brothers, Donald Richard Starling and Jay Starling. Survived by his daughter, Terri (Robin) Lance; grandchildren, Ryan and Kyle Lance; along with other relatives and friends. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Dan (Tammy) Starling, Candy (Mike) Whitby, Tom Starling and Nicole Brasiel for all the love, care and support that Gene received. Gene's funeral service will be held Saturday, December 28th at 4 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton with Pastor Kevin Stutler officiating. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until time of service. Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery in Millertown, Ohio on Sunday.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 26, 2019