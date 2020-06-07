Millard L. Clewell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Millard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Millard "Sonny" L. Clewell, 64, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020. He was born on October 2, 1955 in Cambridge, Ohio and was a life resident of the Barberton area. Preceded in death by his father, Millard L. Sr. Sonny is survived by his wife of 48 years, Gloria; son, Jeremy; mother, Linda Barber; sisters, Becky, Teresa, Mary and Tracy; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Following Sonny's wishes, cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the family or your favorite charity.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved