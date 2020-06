Millard "Sonny" L. Clewell, 64, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020. He was born on October 2, 1955 in Cambridge, Ohio and was a life resident of the Barberton area. Preceded in death by his father, Millard L. Sr. Sonny is survived by his wife of 48 years, Gloria; son, Jeremy; mother, Linda Barber; sisters, Becky, Teresa, Mary and Tracy; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Following Sonny's wishes, cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the family or your favorite charity