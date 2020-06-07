Millard "Sonny" L. Clewell, 64, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020. He was born on October 2, 1955 in Cambridge, Ohio and was a life resident of the Barberton area. Preceded in death by his father, Millard L. Sr. Sonny is survived by his wife of 48 years, Gloria; son, Jeremy; mother, Linda Barber; sisters, Becky, Teresa, Mary and Tracy; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Following Sonny's wishes, cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the family or your favorite charity.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 7, 2020.