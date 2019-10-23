|
aka "Chy" US ARMY VETERAN KOREAN WAR Millard Piatt, aka "Chy" passed away early Wednesday morning, October 16th 2019. He was 89 years old. Millard loved to travel around the Country with his wife, Wanda. Together they visited 49 of the 50 States. They recently celebrated their 69th anniversary with a Hawiian theme, the only State they had not visited. He resided in Wadsworth, Ohio. In his youth, he enjoyed playing guitar and singing country music on the radio. Always faithful to his wife, he took his position as Wanda's husband as one of his highest callings. They shared a deep love for each other that is rare for many couples these days. He also loved and served the Lord throughout his life. He is survived by his wife, Wanda Jean Piatt; his grandchildren, (Matt) and Sarah Fleshman, Caleb and (Hannah) Nitz, Zac and (Alyssa) Nitz, and Micheline Paitt; his great grandchildren, Tru and Henry Fleshman, Lucy, Jacob, Harvey, and Gabriel Nitz; his brothers, Ray and (Janet) Piatt, David and (Marlene) Piatt, both of Rittman Ohio, and Richard and (Janice) Piatt of Brazil, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his son, Tim Piatt; daughter, Lynn Nitz; grandson, Joshua Nitz; parents, Emmett and Edna Piatt; brothers and sisters-in-law, Clyde and (Evelyn) (Becky) Piatt, and Don and (Marcia) Piatt. Cremation has taken place and a private memorial service for the family will take place in early November.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 23, 2019