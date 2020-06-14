Millicent Stokich, 90, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020. Mickey was born July 31, 1929 to Branko and Julia (Abramov) Stokich in Akron and had been an area resident her entire life. She was employed by Babcock and Wilcox as a supervisor of hospitalization for over 20 years. She was a member of St. Archangel Michael Serbian Orthodox Church, Srpska Zenska Zadruga, Orthodox Christian Women and Goodyear Heights Senior Citizens. Mickey was preceded in death by her siblings, Helen (Michael) Esakov, Louis (Betty) Stokich, Melvin (Barbara) Stokich and Steven Stokich. She is survived by her nieces and nephews, many great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews. Private funeral services will be held Monday at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel. Very Rev. Fr. Milan Pajich officiating. Interment Lakewood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Archangel Michael Church, 2552 Pickle Road, Akron OH 44312 or International Orthodox Christian Charities, 110 West Road, Suite 360 Baltimore, MD 21204.