On Wednesday, April 15, 2020, Millie Robertson, the loving wife of Earl for 71 years, and devoted mother of four children, passed away at her home at the age of 90. Millie was born July 10, 1929 in Akron, Ohio to Franklin D. Milburn and Beulah F. (Denny) Milburn. A 1947 graduate of Atwater High School, Millie worked as a Benefits Secretary for Evenflo in Ravenna, retiring after 25 years in 1994. She was a member of the Atwater Congregational Church, where she taught Sunday school to many children, including the current Pastor, Rich Hall. Millie was very active in her community, being a P.T.A. leader, serving in 4H and was a member of both the band and athletic boosters. She was an avid sports fan, watching all college and pro games including watching re-runs. She will be loved and missed by her family, including her husband, Earl A. Robertson, whom she married January 1, 1949; children, Wayne E. (Annell) Robertson of Atwater, Barbara J. (Robert) Mather of Salem, Linda J. (Alan) Flanigan of Suffield, Cheryl L. (John) Locklay of Lake Milton; grandchildren, Clifford, Rachel, Brandi, Kresnt, Lindsey, and Kiley; great-grandchildren, Patrick, Jeremiah, Helyn, Sarah, Sylvia, Carissa, Brandon, Hunter, Alexa, Ty, Trey, Taydon, Novalee, Brekin, Tyler, Kali, Kierston, Kaidence, Trinity, and Laney; brother. Russell Milburn and sister, Marjorie McBride. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Dorothy Morris; infant brother, Franklin Milburn Jr. and granddaughter, Megan Flanigan. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment will be at Atwater Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Atwater Congregational Church, 1237 St. Rt. 183, Atwater, Ohio 44201. Arrangements are by Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home, 75 S. Union Ave., Alliance, OH 44601. Friends may register online at www.ctcfuneral.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 17, 2020