) Millie A. Hall, age 83, of Uniontown, Ohio, died on July 21, 2020 at her home. She was born on January 13, 1937, in Sipsey, Alabama, the daughter of the late George and Theola "Tootsie" (nee Self) Cairns. Millie was a business owner of Hall's Freight Outlet for many years. Survivors include her children, Sharon Harris, Beverly Hall and Eric Hall; her grandchildren, Chad Harris, Scott (Davie) Harris, Lola Hall and Luca Hall; her great-granddaughter, Jaden Harris; and her sisters-in-law, Carol Cairns and Kathie Cairns. Other than her parents, Millie was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Joe Hall on March 19, 2007; and her two brothers, George and Tony Cairns. Private graveside committal services will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Rittman, Ohio, where Millie will be laid to rest next to her husband. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Newcomer Funeral Home, Akron, Ohio.
If you are invited to the services, Due to Covid-19, the cemetery asks that you WEAR FACE MASKS AND ADHERE TO SOCIAL DISTANCING