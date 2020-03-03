|
Milo Ward Hutchison, age 68, of Akron passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020. He was born on October 4, 1951, the son of Gilbert and Annie Luva Epp Hutchison. Milo married the love of his life, Karen (nee Harker) on September 18, 1971. She is left to carry on his legacy, along with their children, Angela Hutchison and Theresa (Jon) Byers; Nicholas, Sean, Sierra, Alyssa, and Hayley; great-grandchildren, Bayley and Jasmine; and many friends. Milo was known for his generosity and willingness to help anyone in need. He loved his family fiercely, and loved his time with them, teaching them to fish, bowl, and go camping. Milo had a wonderful sense of humor, with a side of sarcasm. He was Karen's very best friend, and she will miss him "the most." Visitation will take place on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m., with a memorial service to follow at Newcomer, Akron Chapel, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, 44305.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 3, 2020