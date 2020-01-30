|
|
Milton Ray Bates went home to be with the Lord on January 15, 2020. Service will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 12:00 noon at First Apostolic Faith Church, 790 Easter Ave., Akron, OH 44307, Pastor David Crook officiating and Senior Pastor Charles J. Bell eulogizing. Interment at Rose Hill Cemetery. Friends may visit at the church from 11:00 a.m. until time of the service. Condolences may be sent to 2532 Falmouth Road, Fairlawn, OH 44333.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 30, 2020