Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
529 West Thornton Street
Akron, OH 44307
(330) 535-1543
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
First Apostolic Faith Church
790 Easter Ave.
Akron, OH
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM
First Apostolic Faith Church
790 Easter Ave.
Akron, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Milton Bates
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Milton Ray Bates

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Milton Ray Bates Obituary
Milton Ray Bates went home to be with the Lord on January 15, 2020. Service will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 12:00 noon at First Apostolic Faith Church, 790 Easter Ave., Akron, OH 44307, Pastor David Crook officiating and Senior Pastor Charles J. Bell eulogizing. Interment at Rose Hill Cemetery. Friends may visit at the church from 11:00 a.m. until time of the service. Condolences may be sent to 2532 Falmouth Road, Fairlawn, OH 44333.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Milton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -