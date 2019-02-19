|
Dr. Milton Shepler
Dr. Milton Shepler, age 96, passed away on January 14, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Maxine, and survived by his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Milton lived his entire life in Akron where he was a successful podiatrist and an avid golfer.
A private service was held on January 17, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pelotonia at https://yourpelotonia.org/ donate/donate-to-the-general-fund/.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 19, 2019