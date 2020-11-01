1/1
Miner Ellery Bonner
1934 - 2020
TOGETHER AGAIN Miner Ellery Bonner was born on April 20th, 1934. On October 25th, Ellery unexpectedly joined the love of his life, Lena, of 67 years, who he sadly lost earlier this year, and his oldest son Jim. Ellery is survived by his siblings, Kenny (Della) Bonner, Twila (Bob) Harris, Phil (Charlotte) Bonner and Dennis (Jeanette) Bonner. His daughters Barb (Buddy) Morgan and Sue Bonner Jones, along with his son David (Denise) Bonner. His legacy will forever live on with them and his large extended family that loved him. At this time, we will ask friends and family to join us on November 14th for an open house celebration of life from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Mogadore Moose to celebrate the lives of Ellery and Lena Bonner. To tell stories, relive memories and share the love we had for them both, as they are finally together again. To leave a message for Ellery's family, and to read the full obituary, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Mogadore Moose
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
November 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
