Minnie L. Weaver passed away on May 26, 2020. Service will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 12:00 noon at Wesley Temple A.M.E Zion Church, 104 N., Prospect St., Akron, OH 44320, Rev. Dr. Charles Tyler, Eulogist. Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Friends may visit at the church from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Condolences may be sent to 5939 Valerian Ln, N. Bethesda, MD 20852.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 3, 2020.