1/1
Miriam A. DeMarse
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Miriam's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Miriam A. DeMarse, 89, passed away September 9, 2020. Born in East St. Louis, Illinois, Miriam had lived in the Akron area for most of her life. She was a member of the Tallmadge Garden Club and Bridge Club. Miriam enjoyed golfing and tennis. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest W. DeMarse; sister, Helen Young; and brothers, Richard and Lester Bogdan. Miriam is survived by her son, William A. (Regina) DeMarse of Cape Coral, Florida and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 12 until 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (on the Historic Tallmadge Circle). Funeral Service to follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Rose Hill Cemetery.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
(330) 633-3350
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 10, 2020
We appreciate you trusting us with the care of your loved one at this difficult time.
The Staff of Donovan Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved