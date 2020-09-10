Miriam A. DeMarse, 89, passed away September 9, 2020. Born in East St. Louis, Illinois, Miriam had lived in the Akron area for most of her life. She was a member of the Tallmadge Garden Club and Bridge Club. Miriam enjoyed golfing and tennis. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest W. DeMarse; sister, Helen Young; and brothers, Richard and Lester Bogdan. Miriam is survived by her son, William A. (Regina) DeMarse of Cape Coral, Florida and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 12 until 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (on the Historic Tallmadge Circle). Funeral Service to follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Rose Hill Cemetery.