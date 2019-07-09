Miriam Grace Hood



Miriam Grace Hood, 94, went home to be with the Lord on July 5, 2019. She was born and raised in Somerset, PA. She raised her family in Medina County and then moved to Cuyahoga Falls in 1986 to be closer to her grandchildren, where she primarily resided until her passing. Miriam worked as a Nurse's Aide in the Maternity Ward of the Medina Hospital for many years.



She was preceded in death by her first husband, Louis "Moon" Morocco; second husband, Carl Hood Sr. to whom she was married 67 years; siblings, Mae Morocco, Royden Shaulis Jr. and Norman Shaulis; sons, Alan Hood, Carl Hood Jr. and Curtis Hood. Miriam is survived by her children, Tim (Karin) Hood and Susan (David) Anderson; grandchildren, Emily (Patrick) Allan, Abby Elliott, Rachelle (Will) Hodge, Jonathan (Sarah) Anderson and Ryan Anderson; great-grandchildren, Olive and Penelope Allan, Nora and Maggie Hodge, Jonah and Benjamin Anderson; many loving relatives and friends.



She attended the Cathedral of Tomorrow from 1958 until 1988, teaching Sunday school there for many years. She had been a member of Victory Life Church in Stow since 2012.



Miriam was very kind, sweet and loving, thinking of others first and always wanting to know how your family was getting along and making sure her family and friends were doing well. Her good memory of past events with her family, friends and their families was incredible.



Visitation will be held at Victory Life Church, 3833 Hudson Drive in Stow on Friday, July 12 from 6 to 8 p.m., and where funeral service will be held Saturday at 10:30 a.m., with a luncheon afterwards. Interment will be at Rose Hill next to Carl and her sons. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631) Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 9, 2019