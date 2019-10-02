|
Miriam Ruth Angne TOGETHER AGAIN Miriam Ruth (Leonard) Angne went to be with her beloved Al, on Saturday, September 28th. Preceded in death by husband, Albert Angne; parents, Sadie and RJ Leonard; siblings, Paul, Gary and Bob. Miriam is survived by her constant companion, her Siamese cat Mia; her friend and "son", Keith (Grafton) and Greg Blake; nieces, Linda (John) Hearty, Janet (Jay) Bacon, Sharon (Denny) Pash and Stephanie Leonard; as well as many great, great-great, and great-great-great nieces and nephews. Born in Stow in 1922, Miriam resided in Cuyahoga Falls most of her life. Formerly and proudly employed by the M. O'Neil Company, as one of their prestigious elevator girls. Miriam married the love of her life, Albert Angne, October 11, 1947. They enjoyed traveling, gardening, and their love of animals. Miriam will be missed by her family, friends, and supportive neighbors, Ellen, Don and Sandy. Special thanks to First Light Caregivers, special Caregiver Lisa and to Crossroads Hospice, for their loving care and support. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Stow Cemetery, 3162 Kent Rd., Stow, OH 44224. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite animal protection and adoption service. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.CliffordShoemaker.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019