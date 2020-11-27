Miriam Ruth King, 96, of Findlay, OH, formerly of Akron and Howard, OH (Apple Valley) passed away on Nov. 11, 2020 at Sunrise Assisted Living in Findlay. She was born at home near Akron (Portage Lakes) on 10/12/24 to Clyde and Ruth Woodford. During the Depression she and her two older sisters helped care for the garden and farm animals for sustenance while their father worked at a rubber factory. Miriam grew up singing in church and at weddings; starting so young she had to stand on a stool to sing on the radio. She went on to earn a degree in vocal music performance at Otterbein College, taught music in Cleveland public schools, performed with the Akron Symphony chorus, and created/directed a group of doctors' wives who performed 25 years. Her last venture was to organize and direct a co-ed chorus at Primrose Retirement Center where she and her husband lived. Miriam had worked on building the "corsair" at Goodyear Aviation as part of the war effort to pay for college, and met her beloved husband, Wendell, at Otterbein after his military service. They were married on June 20, 1948. She supported him while he went through medical school and residency and throughout his time consuming clinical practice. They shared everything, even including the same birthday year/date and laughingly referred to themselves as "the twins." Chores, friends, laughs, and three sons bonded them, as well as travel, concerts, theatre and dancing. Miriam lovingly cared for him in their elder years as he suffered ill health and passed in 2014. Miriam was talented musically but also excelled in growing flowers and creating many award winning flower arrangements over the years. Routinely she provided her flower creations to Primrose for all to enjoy and became known by residents as the "flower lady." She developed an interest in creating artistic greeting cards using her dried blooms and seeds, which she generously sent to family and friends, who no doubt cherish them. She made sure the people in her life knew they were in her thoughts, clipping articles or sending funny jokes that reminded her of them. Miriam is survived by her sons, Dan (Rosalie) of McComb, OH, Phil (Luanne Kornegy) of Catawba Island, Jeff (Leslie) of Duncanville, TX; grandchildren, Natalie King of Chicago, Briana (Ben) Meeker of Portland, OR, Bryan King (Dena Eltervoog) of Yipsilanti, MI, Audra King (Ben Saffell) of Massillon, OH, and Lauren Galipp (David) of Arlington, TX. She loved her 8 great grandchildren, referring to them as her "grandorables." Miriam (Gaye) lived a full and vibrant life, organized around family, friends and a strong faith in God. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. A memorial service will be held in the future. Donations in her memory can be made to the Alzheimer's or Parkinson's Association (which claimed her husband's life).







