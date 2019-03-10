Misty L. Noble



Misty L. Noble, 41, of Lakemore, passed away on March 6, 2019 after a lengthy illness. Misty was born on August 8, 1977 in Akron, Ohio. She attended Akron East High School. Misty enjoyed crocheting, doing word puzzles on the computer, and she loved butterflies.



Misty was preceded in death by her father, William Pullin; her grandparents, Mary and Carol Bennett, Wilda Hackathorne, and Larry Pullin; great grandmother, Grace Rager; cousins, Suzanne Baker, and James Matthew Bennett; and aunts, Maggie McDowell and Cynthia Foley.



Misty will be deeply missed by her children, Tyler Jackson, Ryan Noble, and Alec Noble; mother, Barbara Bennett; brothers, Jason Pullin, and Michael Horvath; nieces and nephews, Jason, Lilyannah, and Layla; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; fathers of her children, Jason Noble and Grover Jackson; and many friends.



The family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Peter Rassmussen and Akron General Cleveland Clinic Hospice for their compassion and support. Condolences to the family may be sent to Newcomer.



Friends and family are welcome to visit on Monday March 11, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Newcomer, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. A funeral service will take place on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with an hour of visitation prior, Pastor Jeremy Music will officiate. Interment to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park.



