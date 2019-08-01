Home

Wood-Kortright-Borkoski Funeral Home
703 East Main Street
Ravenna, OH 44266
(330) 296-6436
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Kent Roosevelt High School Auditorium
1400 N Mantua St
Kent, OH
View Map
Mitch Lambert


1963 - 2019
Mitch Lambert Obituary
Mitch Lambert

Mitch Lambert went home to be with his Lord and Savior on July 29, 2019, after an accident while bicycling to his favorite route of McDonald's. Surrounded by family and friends, he was met at the gates of heaven by Jesus with the words of, "Well done my good and faithful servant".

Robert Mitchell Lambert was born on January 13, 1963. He graduated as valedictorian of Rootstown High School in 1981, and went on to Kent State University to earn a bachelor's degree and Ph.D. in Curriculum and Instruction. He taught for 32 years primarily teaching chemistry at Kent Roosevelt High School, where he was beloved by students and colleagues alike, winning numerous awards for teaching and mentoring.

He was well known for his good humor, patience, and giving heart. An avid hunter, racquetball player and cyclist, he was a longstanding member and leader in the Community Bible Church in Rootstown where organized and ran a monthly food pantry.

He will be dearly missed by his wife, Darlene Lambert whom he married on June 2, 1984, with a love so deep they never left the "honeymoon phase". Together they raised son Bobby Lambert, and daughter Lizzy Boggs who with her husband Tom gave him his greatest joys of grandchildren Gwen and Mia Boggs. Mitch and Darlene built a home and raised their family next door to his parents Robert and Donna Joann Lambert where he himself was raised with his brother Nevin Lambert. Nevin now lives in Georgia with his wonderful wife Becky.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at Kent Roosevelt High School.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a canned food or monetary donation to Mitch's passion of the Community Bible Church Food Pantry. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.wood-kortright-borkoski.com.

(Wood-Kortright-Borkoski 330-296-6436)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 1, 2019
