WEST SALEM -- Mitchel Baltic, 106 years old, of West Salem, left his earthly home on November 20, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, into the arms of his Lord and Savior. He was born on September 21, 1913, in Akron to the late Peter (Balugdzich) Baltic and Nettie (nee Oberdove). Being the oldest of seven children, he had to leave school in 8th grade to help take care of his ailing mother for two years. On December 16, 1935, he married his cherished wife, Violet (nee Dragovich). She preceded him in death on October 7, 2015. They were happily married for almost 80 years. He was her faithful helpmate and guide. Together they raised four children to know and love the Lord. Mitchel became a tool and die maker and worked 45 years, retiring from Main Mold of Akron. In 1962, he moved his family to the country and became a dairy farmer. He enjoyed gardening and canning, a tradition he passed down to his children and grandchildren, whom he loved spending time with. He was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church and remained a faithful servant of his Lord Jesus for over 65 years. He enjoyed sharing the Gospel with his family and teaching Sunday School. After reading and studying God's word, he is now hearing those words from the Author directly. He is survived by his four children, Daniel (Betty) Baltic of West Salem, Peter (Karen) Baltic of Jeromesville, Nettie Baltic of West Salem, and Mary (Fred) Gasser of Rittman; 20 grandchildren; 72 great grandchildren; and brother, Walter Baltic of Norton. He was preceded in death by his wife, Violet; granddaughter, Tiffany (Gasser) Wieland; great grandchildren: Trevor Beer, Caleb Banks, and Adin Gasser; brothers: Daniel, Paul, Edward (Duke), and sisters, Olga Soloninka and Violet Baltic. His loved ones will grievously miss him and entrust his safekeeping to the Lord until that glorious day when we can be together again. Thank you, Dad and Grandpa, for your example and for all the precious memories! We bid you a final Loka Noche. Friends may call from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Auble-Gillman Funeral Home, 360 W. Sunset Dr., or from 9:30 a.m. -10:15 a.m. on Saturday morning at the church. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the Rittman Apostolic Christian Church 10699 Steiner Rd., Rittman, with ministers of the church officiating. Burial will follow at the Apostolic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rittman Apostolic Christian Church, 10699 Steiner Rd. Rittman OH 44270. Auble-Gillman Funeral Home in Rittman is handling the arrangements. Online registry and expressions of condolence may be made at the funeral home's web site at www.gillmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 22, 2019