Mitchell "Mitch" Lucas passed away suddenly from an embolism on March 4, 2020. Mitch was born in Akron, Ohio to Marvin and June (Helmick) Lucas. He graduated from Cuyahoga Falls High School in 1970. Mitch went to the University of Akron and graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree. Mitch was introduced to the love of his life Debbie in 1974 by her cousin, Viqi. They went out for her birthday and three months later they were engaged. They were married on July 26, 1975 and were looking forward to celebrating their 45th anniversary this summer. Mitch loved his daughters and grandchildren with all his heart. He enjoyed traveling with his family, especially their vacations in Mexico. He was a member of AHEPA and the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. He worked for Chuck E Cheese, Chi Chi's, and he recently retired from Texas Roadhouse, where he was a Managing Partner for 20 years. He proudly was able to promote 6 managers into Managing Partners of their own restaurants. Through Texas Roadhouse he formed many partnerships with the FOP and sponsored numerous fundraisers for Fallen Soldiers, police and fire departments, and special education groups. He was recognized by the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities for employing people with special needs. He was voluntold by his loving wife to help at church functions. He was always found in the kitchen each week preparing 30 gallons of soup from scratch, as well as his special brew for all the volunteers at Gyro. Mitch was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and June Lucas; his mother-in-law, Diana Van Doros; and his sister-in-law, Annette Adams. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Debbie; daughters, Jennifer (Wade) Gottschalk and Melissa (Frankie) Lohmier; grandchildren, Camryn and Franklin Lohmier, and Hailey Gottschalk; stepmother, Vicky Lucas; brother, Craig Lucas; stepbrothers, James (Alisa) and Jerry (Theresa) Stinson; Goddaughter, Marianna Russo; as well as nieces, nephews, and best friends, John and Alisa Charles and friends too many to name. Friends may call at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd., from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Trisagion service will take place at 6:30 p.m. Services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2020 at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church with Rev. Fr. Jerry F. Hall officiating. Interment at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, Gyro 129 S. Union St., Akron, Ohio 44304 or the Gary Sinise Foundation, P.O. Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 7, 2020