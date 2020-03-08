|
|
Mitchell "Mitch" Lucas passed away suddenly from an embolism on March 4, 2020. Friends may call at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd. from 4 to 7 p.m. TODAY. Trisagion service will take place at 6:30 p.m. Services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2020 at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church with Rev. Fr. Jerry F. Hall officiating. Interment at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, Gyro, 129 S. Union St., Akron, Ohio 44304 or the Gary Sinise Foundation, P.O. Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 8, 2020