Home

POWERED BY

Services
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Akron, OH 44333
(330) 867-4141
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Akron, OH 44333
View Map
Service
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
6:30 PM
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Akron, OH 44333
View Map

Mitchell Lucas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mitchell Lucas Obituary
Mitchell "Mitch" Lucas passed away suddenly from an embolism on March 4, 2020. Friends may call at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd. from 4 to 7 p.m. TODAY. Trisagion service will take place at 6:30 p.m. Services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2020 at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church with Rev. Fr. Jerry F. Hall officiating. Interment at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, Gyro, 129 S. Union St., Akron, Ohio 44304 or the Gary Sinise Foundation, P.O. Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mitchell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -