Mitchell M. Konarski Mitchell M. Konarski, 74, died August 31, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Akron June 25, 1945 to Mitchell M. and Patricia McGovern Konarski. He married Lynn Slocum on April 28, 1973. His first career was in transportation for General Cinema beverages and Pepsi, and afterwards he had a new career in PC support for Jones Day. He started tinkering with home computers early with the Apple II and had several dogs of his favorite breed, the bulldog. He is survived by his wife, Lynn (nee Slocum); siblings, Jan (Karen) Konarski, Michele (David) Clifton, Beirne (Mary) Konarski and stepbrother, Charles (Kim) Josh. A memorial service celebrating his life will take place 11 a.m. FRIDAY at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd., with Pastor Kent Jarvis officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home from 10 to 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Humane Society of Summit County. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel).
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 5, 2019