Home

POWERED BY

Services
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
(330) 867-4141
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mitchell Konarski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mitchell M. Konarski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mitchell M. Konarski Obituary
Mitchell M. Konarski Mitchell M. Konarski, 74, died August 31, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Akron June 25, 1945 to Mitchell M. and Patricia McGovern Konarski. He married Lynn Slocum on April 28, 1973. His first career was in transportation for General Cinema beverages and Pepsi, and afterwards he had a new career in PC support for Jones Day. He started tinkering with home computers early with the Apple II and had several dogs of his favorite breed, the bulldog. He is survived by his wife, Lynn (nee Slocum); siblings, Jan (Karen) Konarski, Michele (David) Clifton, Beirne (Mary) Konarski and stepbrother, Charles (Kim) Josh. A memorial service celebrating his life will take place 11 a.m. FRIDAY at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd., with Pastor Kent Jarvis officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home from 10 to 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Humane Society of Summit County. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel).
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mitchell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now