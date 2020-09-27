Mitchell S. Cochran (1952-2020) passed away peacefully on September 21, 2020 at home with his wife and sister holding his hands. The son of Carl and Rose Cochran of Canton; he was the first of seven children. Formerly of Columbus (38 years), now of Stow, OH, he graduated from Canton Central Catholic High School, the University of Akron (Associates and Bachelors degrees), the College of the Air Force (Associates degree) and Columbia College (Bachelor's degree). Loving husband of Shirley Cool Cochran who he met when both worked at the bookstore at the University of Akron in September of 1973 and married on December 4, 1982. He was a veteran of the Air Force (6 years) and Air Force Reserves (5 years), Show Biz Pizza (he graduated from their Pizza College in January of 1983) and thirty years at White Castle fixing their computers and cash registers. He also worked twenty years at different haunted attractions keeping the ghosts and goblins in line while Shirley scared the customers. He loved gardening and working in the dirt believing he was outstanding in his field. In addition to his wife Shirley, he leaves his sister, Cindy DeMarco (Pat); brothers, Tom, Scott (Mitzi), Kevin (Mary Jo) and Brian (Kelly); sister-in-law, Cindy Baer (Dave); brother-in-law, Harry Cool (Robin); cousins, and many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephew, plus many friends and former co-workers. Preceded in death by many family members including his parents and #2 brother Dave, he wanted them to know they were always in his heart. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Heart Association
or any other charity of your choice
in his name. A celebration of life will be held in the near future and the ceremony at the VA Cemetery in Rittman will be in the spring.