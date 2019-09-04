Home

Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Newcomer, Akron Chapel,
31 N. Canton Rd.
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
Newcomer, Akron Chapel,
131 N. Canton Rd.
Mitchell Wayne Dupert


1998 - 2019
Mitchell "Mitch" Wayne Dupert Mitchell Wayne "Mitch" Dupert, 20, passed away unexpectedly on August 30, 2019. Born in Akron, he was a lifelong area resident. Mitch enjoyed fishing, hunting, cooking, horticulture, riding dirt bikes and playing with his nephews. He was known for being very helpful to others and making them smile. Preceded in death by his great grandparents, Marshall, Sr. and Madeline Dupert, Mick and Thelma Dupert; grandparents, Harold Hays, Norm and Karen Craigo; Marshall Dupert, Jr.; great aunt and uncle, Donna and Bud Shaw, great aunt, Winona Kovach; uncle, Kevin Dupert; he will be sadly missed by parents, Brien Dupert and Kris Hays; sister, Ashley Dupert; nephews, Aylen and Jameson; grandmothers, Judy Dupert and Debbie Hays; canine companion and best friend, Karl; aunts, Darla (Tim) Bennett, Tiana (Richard) Berger, Kristi Dupert (Chris Peaslee), Michelle and Tina Cumbaa, Starlene Angel, Kelly Bishop, Michelle Michaels, Debbie Taylor Dupert; uncles, Troy (Lindsey) Hays, Marshall (Starla) Dupert; cousins and friends. Family and friends are invited to visit Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Newcomer, Akron Chapel, 131 N. Canton Rd. The Celebration of Life service will immediately follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 4, 2019
