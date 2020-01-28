Home

Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home
39 S Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
330-836-3100
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home
39 S Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Hilary Catholic Church
1921 - 2020
Molly LoPresti Obituary
Molly LoPresti, 98, passed away January 27, 2020. She was born on December 12, 1921 in Beaverdale, PA to John and Mary Vicic. Molly loved swimming, walking, and reading; but most important her family. Molly had her grandchildren with her on all their school breaks and loved to sled, skate and drive them through Sand Run Parkway. She was a faithful member of St. Hilary Parish. In addition to her parents, we was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Anthony (Tony) LoPresti. Molly has 2 daughters, Katherine (Gary Baker) and Joanne; seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Calling hours 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home, 39 S. Miller Rd. in Fairlawn. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan 30th at St. Hilary Catholic Church. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
