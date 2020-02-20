|
) May 31, 1932 January 15, 2020 A fine woman, loving wife and mother has gone home to her Heavenly Father. She loved her family, camping and traveling. Card playing with her sisters-in-law was truly enjoyed. The Indians and grandchildren's sporting events were always a favorite. Molly especially enjoyed cooking. Her legendary cheeseburgers are still remembered by all. She attended Goodyear Hts. Comm. Church for many years and made many friends there. Molly was preceded in death by her parents, Gaylord and Violet; husband, Ben Klein; two sisters; one brother and grandchild, Lucas. She leaves behind her daughter, Lorry Anthony; son, Russell (Kathy) Klein; sister and brother-in-law, Peggy and Paul Klein; grandchildren Meredith (Joe) Beavers, Emily Klein, Bud (Amanda) Klein, Ben (Heather) Faulkerson and Matthew (Christina) Faulkerson; seven great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Homegoing celebration will be Saturday, Feb. 22 at Goodyear Hts. Comm. Church, 464 Brittain Rd., Akron. Calling hours 3 to 4 p.m., with service beginning at 4 p.m., with Pastor Kevin Price officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the church.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 20, 2020