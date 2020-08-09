1/1
Mona Faye (Williams) DeRuyter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mona's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mona Faye DeRuyter, nee Williams, life's journey has ended after a 5 year battle with Alzheimer Disease. Born in 1925 in a New Hampshire, Ohio farm house, her life took her to a small log house in the woods of Pennsylvania, to Europe for four years, and finally to Wadsworth, OH. Early in life she met her late husband of 62 years, Joshua DeRuyter, at the Lima Tank Depot during the war effort. Most of her life was spent as a mother and homemaker, while later in life she became a school aide at Wadsworth High School and enjoyed interacting with the young people. Mona was an accomplished bowler and loved the game of golf as well. She participated in both sports into her 80's. She was an active member of Mt. Zwingli United Church of Christ. She enjoyed serving at their famous Swiss steak dinners and participating in the fellowship hour after services. She was preceded in death by her parents, mother, Cleta Myers (Campbell), father Luther Williams; brothers, Luther Jr, Merlyn, Hubert, Daniel and Dwain Williams and sister, Leanna Dodds. She is survived by her daughter, Cathy Jane Dennison (Nort); son, M. Jack DeRuyter (Kathy); grandchildren, Heather Simmelink (Rob), Heidi Cichon (Anthony), Josh Dennison (Carrie), Jason Dennison (Sarah), and eight great grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff of Brookdale Medina North for their loving care. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Alzheimer's Association Greater East Ohio Area Chapter, 70 West Streetsboro St., Hudson, OH 44236, phone: 866-232-8484 or 330-650-7343. A private family graveside service will be held. The Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home was entrusted with Mona's arrangements. Hilliard-Rospert (330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
(330) 334-1501
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved