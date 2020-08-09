Mona Faye DeRuyter, nee Williams, life's journey has ended after a 5 year battle with Alzheimer Disease. Born in 1925 in a New Hampshire, Ohio farm house, her life took her to a small log house in the woods of Pennsylvania, to Europe for four years, and finally to Wadsworth, OH. Early in life she met her late husband of 62 years, Joshua DeRuyter, at the Lima Tank Depot during the war effort. Most of her life was spent as a mother and homemaker, while later in life she became a school aide at Wadsworth High School and enjoyed interacting with the young people. Mona was an accomplished bowler and loved the game of golf as well. She participated in both sports into her 80's. She was an active member of Mt. Zwingli United Church of Christ. She enjoyed serving at their famous Swiss steak dinners and participating in the fellowship hour after services. She was preceded in death by her parents, mother, Cleta Myers (Campbell), father Luther Williams; brothers, Luther Jr, Merlyn, Hubert, Daniel and Dwain Williams and sister, Leanna Dodds. She is survived by her daughter, Cathy Jane Dennison (Nort); son, M. Jack DeRuyter (Kathy); grandchildren, Heather Simmelink (Rob), Heidi Cichon (Anthony), Josh Dennison (Carrie), Jason Dennison (Sarah), and eight great grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff of Brookdale Medina North for their loving care. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Alzheimer's Association
Greater East Ohio Area Chapter, 70 West Streetsboro St., Hudson, OH 44236, phone: 866-232-8484 or 330-650-7343. A private family graveside service will be held. The Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home was entrusted with Mona's arrangements. Hilliard-Rospert (330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com