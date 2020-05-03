Mona Jean Whipkey, 82, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020. She was born February 10, 1938 in Barberton and was a Graduate of Barberton High School, Class of 1956. She was a resident of Canal Fulton for the 15 years and retired from Babcock & Wilcox after 15 years of service. Preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Elizabeth Cooper; and brother, Joe Cooper. Mona is survived by her husband of 31 years, Ron; children, Vince Dusenberry and Betty Miller; stepchildren, Scott (Tara) Whipkey and Laura Powell; sisters-in-law, Thelma Cooper, Helen (Don) Heller and Mary Ann Whipkey; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews; other relatives and friends. Due to the current circumstances a private graveside service will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Summa Hospice at foundation@summahealth.org or 330-375-3159 or the Alzheimer's Association, Greater East Ohio Area Chapter, 70 West Streetsboro St., Suite 201, Hudson, Ohio 44236. The family would like to extend special thanks to Summa Hospice especially Mandi, Robin and Rene for all the care and support she and her family received.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 3, 2020.