Mona K. Hayhurst
Mona Kay Hayhurst, 65, of Uniontown passed away on February 11, 2019 at Akron General Hospital.
Mona was born in Dover, Ohio on December 15, 1953 to the late Robert and Myrtle Wright.
Preceding her in death was her husband, Donald K. Hayhurst in 2015.
She is survived by her sister, Myra (Mike) Petty of Seminole, Fla.; special friends, Kenneth Lelonek of Akron and Donna Rae Davis of Mineral Wells, W. Va. Also surviving is her fur baby, Riley.
She was retired from Yanke Bionics and was a member of the Akron Air Force VFW Post #8975 and American Legion Post #205.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 17, 2019