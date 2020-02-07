Home

Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
788 Kenmore Boulevard
Akron, OH 44314
(330) 745-3131
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
788 Kenmore Boulevard
Akron, OH 44314
Service
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
4:00 PM
Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
788 Kenmore Boulevard
Akron, OH 44314
Service
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
4:30 PM
Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
788 Kenmore Boulevard
Akron, OH 44314
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
788 Kenmore Boulevard
Akron, OH 44314
Monark Johnson Jr., 95, of Cuyahoga Falls, went home to be with the Lord February 4, 2020. He was born on October 29, 1924 to the late Monark and Letta (nee Phillips) Johnson Sr. He was a veteran of the United States Army and served in WWII during the Battle of the Bulge with the 1255th Combat Engineer Battalion. This group considered themselves the Liberators of the country of Luxembourg. He retired after 50 years of service with Frank J. Stolitzka & Son, retiring as owner of the company. He was a 70 year member of Coventry-Akron Lodge #83, 70 year member of Yusef Khan MOVPER, past monarch in 1984, Secretary and Treasurer emeritus, member of Royal Order of Jesters Court #80, member of V.F.W #3383, Kentucky Colonel, Tadmor Shrine, member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church and the National Association of Watch and Clock Collectors. Preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife of 62 years, Edith Johnson; brother, William H. Johnson; grandsons, Adam M. and Monark A. Johnson Jr.; he is survived by his son, Monark Johnson; daughter, Martha "Marti" Johnson; sister-in-law, Priscilla Johnson; grandchildren, Jay M. (Sarah Michael) Johnson, Carolyn J. (Bill) Fisher, Terri Johnson, Sherry Mitchell and Sarah "Arline" (David) Booker; fourteen great grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren. Friends may call from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Schlup Pucak Funeral Home, 788 Kenmore Blvd., Akron. A Grotto service will be held at 4 p.m. Masonic Lodge #83 will conduct a masonic service at 4:30 p.m. Funeral service will be held 10 a.m. February 10, 2020 at the Funeral Home with Pastor Jim Steingass officiating. Burial to follow at Northlawn Memorial Gardens where V.F.W. Post #3383 will conduct military honors. For those that wish, memorial contributions can be made to the , 1690 W. Market St., Akron, Ohio 44317; , P.O. Box 1525, Ranson, WV 25438; or , 70 W. Streetsboro St., Hudson, Ohio 44236. The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Johnson family. Messages and memories of Monark can be shared at schluppucakfh.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 7, 2020
